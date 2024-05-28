Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,665,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,035,394 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for 0.8% of TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $816,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 45,648,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,326,000 after purchasing an additional 45,082,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,472,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,640,000 after purchasing an additional 361,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,925,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $335,757,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,067,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,073,000 after purchasing an additional 200,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.47. 3,116,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,408. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.588 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.10%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

