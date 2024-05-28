Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.77

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 32409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SNCY. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $518.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.23 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $30,780.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,620.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,073 shares of company stock worth $72,944 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.