Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Down 4%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.83. Approximately 166,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 922,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $715.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $68,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $67,663.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $68,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,622,741 shares of company stock valued at $41,935,115. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

See Also

