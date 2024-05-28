StockNews.com Lowers Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

ACGL has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

