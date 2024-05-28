StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CREG opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.83. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

