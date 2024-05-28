StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $63.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.92. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 350.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InspireMD

About InspireMD

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSE:NSPR Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

