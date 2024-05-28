StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.