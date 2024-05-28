StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Price Performance
NYSE:CMCM opened at $5.82 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.
About Cheetah Mobile
