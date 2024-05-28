StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.99.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 36.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,701 shares during the period. S&W Seed accounts for about 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned about 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

