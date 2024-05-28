StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NBY opened at $0.13 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.03.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.39% and a negative net margin of 80.76%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NBY Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

