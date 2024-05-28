Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 52,580 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 270% compared to the average daily volume of 14,201 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLP. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,545,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,192,000 after purchasing an additional 988,341 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 36.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,954,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,478,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,499,000 after buying an additional 875,540 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 760.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 923,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,570,000 after buying an additional 816,531 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLP traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.50. 8,745,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,717,387. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.61.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

