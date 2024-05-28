STM Group (LON:STM) Trading Down 0.7%

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.13 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 57.13 ($0.73). Approximately 44,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 29,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. The company has a market capitalization of £33.94 million, a PE ratio of 5,712.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 56.69.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Malta, Australia, Spain, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

