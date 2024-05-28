Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 0.8% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.28% of Accenture worth $607,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $297.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,530,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.89 and a 200-day moving average of $342.67. The company has a market capitalization of $199.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $288.46 and a 12-month high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

