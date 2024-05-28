Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 981,772 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of McDonald’s worth $291,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $4.57 on Tuesday, hitting $253.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,317,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

