Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.39% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $381,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 62,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.12. 638,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,052. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.