Stifel Financial Corp Has $315.24 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,432 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.30% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $315,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,827,000 after buying an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,051 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,879,000 after purchasing an additional 70,258 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,082,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,142,000 after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

BR stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.23. The company had a trading volume of 731,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.54 and a 52 week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.61%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,261 shares of company stock worth $5,724,959 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

