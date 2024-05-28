Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,312,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,468 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $358,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 664.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,365 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 158,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 44,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,494,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.49. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $274.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,561 shares of company stock worth $53,645,658 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.