Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 16,057 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $310,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,923,653,000 after purchasing an additional 122,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,781,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $1,648,259,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,612,032,000 after acquiring an additional 81,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NOW shares. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.73.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $9.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $728.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,170. The company has a 50 day moving average of $746.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $733.85. The firm has a market cap of $149.42 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $526.11 and a twelve month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 917 shares of company stock valued at $690,880. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

