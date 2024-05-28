Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 245 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $14,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after buying an additional 2,721,124 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, reaching $387.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $389.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.14. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $400.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

