Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $20.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $20,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $3.73 on Tuesday, reaching $548.96. 333,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,597. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $551.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $516.78 and a 200 day moving average of $499.29.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.