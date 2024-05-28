Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 65,706 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,706 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $29,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.54. 2,779,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

