Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 11,850 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,341,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 387,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.82. 907,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,571. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.28 and a 200 day moving average of $141.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

