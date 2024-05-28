StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Barclays

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

STEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut StepStone Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StepStone Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.79.

StepStone Group Stock Up 10.1 %

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $41.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.23. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in StepStone Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,994,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,635,000 after acquiring an additional 627,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,749,000 after acquiring an additional 90,974 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in StepStone Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,948,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,860 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in StepStone Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,823,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,175,000 after acquiring an additional 289,383 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,732,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,305,000 after buying an additional 95,883 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

