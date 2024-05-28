Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,133,391 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052,890 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $300,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,497,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,244,188. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

