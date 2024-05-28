StakeWise Staked ETH Price Reaches $3,925.07 on Top Exchanges (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $3,925.07 or 0.05769513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market cap of $131.63 million and $270,097.35 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StakeWise Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 33,536 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 33,536.28120821. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,901.94371655 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $313,413.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StakeWise Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakeWise Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.