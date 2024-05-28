STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) PT Lowered to $39.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE STAG opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 708.5% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

