SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,300 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

SSNC stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.29. 97,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,540. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.