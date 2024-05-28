Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Gap Up to $10.15

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.15, but opened at $10.75. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 748,370 shares traded.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

