Spartan Delta (SDE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Spartan Delta (TSE: SDE) recently:

5/24/2024 – Spartan Delta was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/24/2024 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Spartan Delta was upgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/9/2024 – Spartan Delta was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.00.

5/9/2024 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

5/9/2024 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$6.00.

5/8/2024 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$6.50 to C$7.50.

5/8/2024 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

4/23/2024 – Spartan Delta was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$4.50 price target on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Spartan Delta was given a new C$5.50 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

TSE:SDE traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,549,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$734.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.74. Spartan Delta Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.63 and a twelve month high of C$15.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.43.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Spartan Delta had a net margin of 154.30% and a return on equity of 58.05%. The company had revenue of C$84.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.3500432 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

