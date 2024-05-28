SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ) Senior Officer Purchases C$10,746.58 in Stock

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Allison Snetsinger purchased 82,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,746.58.

SouthGobi Resources Stock Performance

SGQ traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.19. The company had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,220. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19. SouthGobi Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$56.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Get SouthGobi Resources alerts:

SouthGobi Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

Receive News & Ratings for SouthGobi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthGobi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.