Somerset Group LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.41.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

TGT stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.23. 3,550,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,772. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

