Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Update

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.94. 3,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,464. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.16.
Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF
Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Small Cap US Equity Select ETF
- What are earnings reports?
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.