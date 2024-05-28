Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Update

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.94. 3,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,464. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF ( NASDAQ:RNSC Free Report ) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned 1.52% of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

