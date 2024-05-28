Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $10,053,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10,450.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 83,706 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.81. The stock had a trading volume of 537,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,132. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

