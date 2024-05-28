Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) versus United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Financial Review

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) and United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment 1.84% -6.61% 2.28% United Parks & Resorts 13.84% -88.59% 9.23%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $1.42 billion 1.56 $39.00 million $0.32 82.22 United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.81 $234.20 million $3.72 13.46

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Six Flags Entertainment. United Parks & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Six Flags Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Six Flags Entertainment and United Parks & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 2 3 7 0 2.42 United Parks & Resorts 1 2 2 0 2.20

Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.24%. United Parks & Resorts has a consensus target price of $59.80, indicating a potential upside of 19.60%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Parks & Resorts is more favorable than Six Flags Entertainment.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts beats Six Flags Entertainment on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks. It operates parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

