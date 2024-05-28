SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

SIF stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.54 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

