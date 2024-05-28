Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.17 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $86.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

