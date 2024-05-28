Short Interest in Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Declines By 93.4%

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the April 30th total of 504,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Zeon Stock Performance

Shares of ZEOOF remained flat at $9.39 during midday trading on Tuesday. Zeon has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

Zeon Company Profile

Zeon Corporation engages in the elastomers, specialty materials, and other businesses. The company offers synthetic rubbers, latices, aroma, and specialty chemicals. It offers electronic materials comprising of photoresists, electron beam resist, etching agent, and coating insulation materials, as well as lithium-ion rechargeable battery materials.

