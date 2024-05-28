Short Interest in Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS) Grows By 204.3%

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 204.3% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zalatoris II Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,906,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,023,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,124,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,286,000. 53.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ZLS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,493. Zalatoris II Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

About Zalatoris II Acquisition

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was formerly known as XPAC Acquisition Corp.

