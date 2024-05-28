Short Interest in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Increases By 2,536.4%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 2,536.4% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $73.73. 38,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,959. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.76.

Get X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9989 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.89.

About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

Further Reading

