Short Interest in Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Declines By 90.5%

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the April 30th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Telstra Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS TLGPY traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. 118,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,261. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. Telstra Group has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $14.97.
About Telstra Group
