Short Interest in Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Declines By 90.5%

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the April 30th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Telstra Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS TLGPY traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. 118,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,261. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. Telstra Group has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

Get Telstra Group alerts:

About Telstra Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.