Short Interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Rises By 1,393.9%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 1,393.9% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

NASDAQ:SNCRL remained flat at $21.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,693. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

