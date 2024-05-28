Short Interest in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Declines By 97.4%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the April 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Solid Power Price Performance
NASDAQ:SLDPW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. 29,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,553. Solid Power has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.
About Solid Power
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solid Power
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.