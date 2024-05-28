Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Grows By 1,166.7%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 1,166.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625. The company has a market cap of $33.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.08.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that RF Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RFIL. B. Riley decreased their price objective on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

