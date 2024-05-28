Short Interest in QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Drops By 65.7%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the April 30th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QuoteMedia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:QMCI traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,225. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. QuoteMedia has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

