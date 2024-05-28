Short Interest in QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Drops By 65.7%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the April 30th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
QuoteMedia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:QMCI traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,225. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. QuoteMedia has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
About QuoteMedia
