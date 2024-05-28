Short Interest in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Declines By 66.7%

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BTEC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.86. 16,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925. Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

The Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (BTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to hold equities of small- and mid-cap healthcare firms in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. BTEC was launched on Aug 19, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

