Short Interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Drops By 66.3%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

ONBPO stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

About Old National Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONBPO Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

