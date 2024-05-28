Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Drops By 66.7%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nikon Stock Up 3.9 %

NINOY stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,976. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. Nikon has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Nikon alerts:

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.29 million. Nikon had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nikon will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.