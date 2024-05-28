Short Interest in K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Decreases By 66.7%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:KPLUY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $10.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

