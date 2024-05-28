Short Interest in KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Drops By 68.7%

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance
KRKKF remained flat at $72.96 on Tuesday. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna has a 1 year low of $69.56 and a 1 year high of $72.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96.
KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile
