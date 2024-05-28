Short Interest in KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Drops By 68.7%

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance

KRKKF remained flat at $72.96 on Tuesday. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna has a 1 year low of $69.56 and a 1 year high of $72.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96.

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management of debt in Poland, Romania, Italy, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Debts, Mortgage Debts, and Corporate Debts segments. It offers credit management services to banks, telecommunication operators, insurers, and others.

