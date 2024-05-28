Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Decreases By 84.1%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the April 30th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €31.54 ($34.29). 27,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,571. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.46. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €27.51 ($29.90) and a fifty-two week high of €35.17 ($38.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported €0.64 ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of €23.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.5226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s previous dividend of $0.42. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

